Jordyn Tyson: Chris Olave and I will take pressure off each other, “It’s gonna get ugly”

Saints first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson says it’s going to get ugly for opposing defenses trying to cover both he and Chris Olave.

“It’s going to be amazing. Take pressure off each other make our job easier. Us one on one? It’s gonna get ugly,” Tyson said.

Tyson said he thinks his own game is a lot like Olave’s, although he knows that he still has to prove himself while Olave has already shown what he can do with three 1,000-yard seasons in the NFL.

“He’s kind of like me, but he’s proven himself,” Tyson said.

Tyson is also eager to play with Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

“He’s a great quarterback,” Tyson said of Shough. “Great player, going to continue to do great things.”

The Saints’ offense started to turn a corner late last season, and they’re hoping that with Tyson added to the mix, their offense could be a thing of beauty this year.