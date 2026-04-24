 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordyn Tyson: Chris Olave and I will take pressure off each other, “It’s gonna get ugly”

  
Published April 24, 2026 04:13 PM

Saints first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson says it’s going to get ugly for opposing defenses trying to cover both he and Chris Olave.

“It’s going to be amazing. Take pressure off each other make our job easier. Us one on one? It’s gonna get ugly,” Tyson said.

Tyson said he thinks his own game is a lot like Olave’s, although he knows that he still has to prove himself while Olave has already shown what he can do with three 1,000-yard seasons in the NFL.

“He’s kind of like me, but he’s proven himself,” Tyson said.

Tyson is also eager to play with Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

“He’s a great quarterback,” Tyson said of Shough. “Great player, going to continue to do great things.”

The Saints’ offense started to turn a corner late last season, and they’re hoping that with Tyson added to the mix, their offense could be a thing of beauty this year.