Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joseph Ossai not fined for hit on Patrick Mahomes

  
Published February 5, 2023 06:26 AM
nbc_bfa_roughing_230130
January 30, 2023 03:59 PM
Brother From Another breaks down the play where Joseph Ossai gets penalized for roughing the passer, but can't agree on whether the penalty should have been called.

The Bengals lost the AFC Championship Game after defensive end Joseph Ossai hit Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. The 15-yard penalty moved the Chiefs close enough for Harrison Butker to kick a game-winning field goal with three seconds left.

Ossai, though, did not lose any money.

The NFL did not fine Ossai for the hit, according to a source.

It is interesting given the NFL fined 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga $4,916 for hitting Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts out of bounds late in the third quarter.

Ossai said he was hoping he could catch Mahomes before the quarterback got out of bounds to keep the clock running but wasn’t able to stop in time before Mahomes stepped out.

“I’ve just got to learn from experience,” Ossai said postgame. “I’ve got to know not to get close to that quarterback when he’s close to that sideline if there’s anything that could possibly cause a penalty. In a situation like that I’ve got to be better.”