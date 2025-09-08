 Skip navigation
Josh Allen 15-yard touchdown gives Bills 7-0 lead over Ravens

  
Published September 7, 2025 08:34 PM

Josh Allen has picked up right where he left off last season.

The reigning MVP fired a 15-yard touchdown to Dalton Kincaid over the middle, giving the Bills an early 7-0 lead over the Ravens on Sunday night.

The Bills didn’t have long to go to get in the end zone. Buffalo’s final season at the current Highmark Stadium got started well with a 41-yard return to the 50-yard line by Brandon Codrington.

While Ty Johnson had the big play on the drive with a 17-yard run — that was technically a swing pass thrown backward — Allen did the rest with his pass to Kincaid over the middle on second-and-11.

Allen also had a 3-yard run on the possession, as the Bills gained three first downs and averaged 6.4 yards per play.