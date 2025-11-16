Josh Allen 43-yard TD pass gives Bills 14-10 lead over Bucs

It looks like a shootout in Buffalo.

Josh Allen connected on a 43-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tyrell Shavers to put the Bills back ahead of the Buccaneers, 14-10.

Tampa Bay had only rushed three players on third-and-3, which helped give Allen plenty of time in the backfield. While things initially may have been covered, Allen then found Shavers streaking toward the end zone and hit him with an accurate deep shot for the score.

Allen now has 16 touchdown passes in 2025.