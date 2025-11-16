Josh Allen 5-yard touchdown run gives Bills 37-32 lead

Back and forth the Bills and Buccaneers go, with Buffalo going back ahead on a Josh Allen touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Allen’s second rushing touchdown — and fifth total TD — put the Bills ahead 37-32.

The Bucs had responded well from Baker Mayfield’s interception, as the quarterback connected with running back Sean Tucker — who is having a huge day — for a 28-yard touchdown.

But the Bills didn’t take too long to go back ahead, capping an eight-play, 81-yard drive with Allen’s 5-yard score.

The drive was nearly over on third-and-11. Allen threw to Curtis Samuel on the right sideline, with the receiver bobbling the ball before falling out of bounds. While the pass was initially ruled incomplete, it turned out Samuel got both feet down in bounds before hitting the white of the sideline.

A few plays later, Allen was able to run it in for the go-ahead score. Allen was not able to connect with fullback Reggie Gilliam on the two-point conversion, keeping the Bills’ lead at five points.

On the injury front, Bills receiver/returner Mecole Hardman has been ruled out with a calf injury.