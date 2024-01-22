Josh Allen doesn’t expect to have offseason surgery on shoulder

Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s right shoulder landed him on the injury report at points this season, but he doesn’t expect to need any surgical intervention to get ready for the 2024 campaign.

Allen told reporters at a Monday press conference that surgery is not on the table “at the moment” and that the issue became easier to deal with as the season progressed. Allen said earlier in the year that he would “tweak sometimes how you deliver the ball” because of the pain and that he had to work to find a way to get back on track.

“The ball’s not coming out the right way,” Allen said, via Nick Veronica of WIVB. “Mechanically it doesn’t feel like me, what can I do to fix this?”

Allen managed things well enough to get the Bills another division title and into the divisional round of the playoffs, but their season ended there for the third straight year and finding a way to get over that mountain will once again be the focus of an offseason in Buffalo.