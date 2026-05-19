Josh Allen “good to go” in offseason workouts

Josh Allen said after last season that he would return in time for organized team activities despite offseason foot surgery. He was true to his word.

Allen is participating in the Bills’ offseason program.

“You guys know Josh,” head coach Joe Brady said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. “He’s good to go.”

Allen underwent surgery at the end of January to remove a loose bone chip from his right foot, which he injured in a Week 16 game against the Browns.

Allen’s presence will give him plenty of time to get to know new wide receiver DJ Moore. The Bills traded a second-round pick to the Bears for Moore, who is Buffalo’s new No. 1 receiver.