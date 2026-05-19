 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260519.jpg
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
nbc_pft_wrongtrophy_260519.jpg
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260519.jpg
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
nbc_pft_wrongtrophy_260519.jpg
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen “good to go” in offseason workouts

  
Published May 19, 2026 03:18 PM

Josh Allen said after last season that he would return in time for organized team activities despite offseason foot surgery. He was true to his word.

Allen is participating in the Bills’ offseason program.

“You guys know Josh,” head coach Joe Brady said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. “He’s good to go.”

Allen underwent surgery at the end of January to remove a loose bone chip from his right foot, which he injured in a Week 16 game against the Browns.

Allen’s presence will give him plenty of time to get to know new wide receiver DJ Moore. The Bills traded a second-round pick to the Bears for Moore, who is Buffalo’s new No. 1 receiver.