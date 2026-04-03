Josh Allen is calling Joe Brady “coach” — and Brady doesn’t like it

The relationship between Josh Allen and Joe Brady has changed. And Brady isn’t thrilled by the most tangible example of it.

Speaking to reporters this week at the NFL’s annual meeting, Brady explained the new dynamic.

“Honestly, the hardest thing is — it’s driving me crazy — him calling me ‘coach,’ ” Brady said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I hate that.”

Still, Allen is the leader of the team. If he calls Brady “coach,” the rest of them will follow suit.

The situation is somewhat unique. The Bills heavily involved Allen in their coaching search, perhaps as part of the effort to get him to not blame himself for Sean McDermott being fired.

Allen was present for all interviews. He attended the introductory press conference on crutches. (In contrast, it’s unclear what, if any, role Lamar Jackson had in the hiring of new Ravens coach Jesse Minter.)

“He let me know straight up,” Brady said of Allen, “‘I’m not the reason you got the job. You got this job, and now we’re in this together.’ Like any head coach and quarterback, you’re attached at the hip.”

Indeed they are. And the clock is ticking on Allen’s career. He’s had eight years in the league. He’s smack dab in the middle of his prime.

How many chances remain?

For the foreseeable future, Brady will be responsible for Allen’s annual opportunity to boldly go where no Bills team has gone before. Whatever label Allen applies to Brady, he’ll have a central role in the crafting of Allen’s eventual legacy.