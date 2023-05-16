Josh Allen, Matt Barkley have unofficial Home Run Derby before Yankees-Blue Jays

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen, Matt Barkley have unofficial Home Run Derby before Yankees-Blue Jays

  
Published May 16, 2023 01:30 AM

The Yankees won Monday night’s game in Toronto, amid a dash of controversy . Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley won the game before the game.

He and starter Josh Allen took batting practice, with Barkley sending five balls over the wall. Allen had only four home runs.

It was fun to get back out there ,” Allen told the Toronto Sun, via ESPN.com. “I was telling some [of] the coaches I miss shagging balls and spitting seeds and just talking with the guys. That’s some of the best memories I had in high school.”

The Blue Jays tweeted video of Allen swinging the bat, joking that he had been recalled from Buffalo.

We recently played video of Allen hitting a bunch of home runs at a slow-pitch softball event. He’s looking noticeably larger and more muscular, as he prepares to take his team to the next level -- regardless of whether he has enough total talent around him to get there.

The game itself included a suggest by the Blue Jays broadcast team that Judge was cheating, because he repeatedly glanced away from the pitcher before the pitches were kept thrown. Judge said he was distracted by a Yankee dugout that was still buzzing after manager Aaron Boone was ejected,