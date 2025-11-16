 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen rushing TD gives Bills 7-3 lead over Bucs

  
Published November 16, 2025 01:32 PM

Josh Allen’s second drive turned out a lot better than his first.

The Bills’ quarterback scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season, to give Buffalo a 7-3 lead over Tampa Bay.

Allen’s score capped a 10-play, 36-yard drive that got started in plus-territory after a terrific, 62-yard kick return by Mecole Hardman.

Allen converted fourth-and-4 with a 7-yard pass to Gabe Davis, keeping the possession going.

The quarterback also avoided a potential turnover, as an interception was dropped. Running back Ty Johnson also had a fumble that went safely out of bounds to keep Buffalo’s possession.

So far on Sunday, Allen is 3-of-7 for 22 yards with an interception, plus two carries for 6 yards with a TD.

Notably on the other side, Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean had to exit during the first quarter with a hip injury and is questionable to return.