Josh Allen rushing TD gives Bills 7-3 lead over Bucs

Josh Allen’s second drive turned out a lot better than his first.

The Bills’ quarterback scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season, to give Buffalo a 7-3 lead over Tampa Bay.

Allen’s score capped a 10-play, 36-yard drive that got started in plus-territory after a terrific, 62-yard kick return by Mecole Hardman.

Allen converted fourth-and-4 with a 7-yard pass to Gabe Davis, keeping the possession going.

The quarterback also avoided a potential turnover, as an interception was dropped. Running back Ty Johnson also had a fumble that went safely out of bounds to keep Buffalo’s possession.

So far on Sunday, Allen is 3-of-7 for 22 yards with an interception, plus two carries for 6 yards with a TD.

Notably on the other side, Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean had to exit during the first quarter with a hip injury and is questionable to return.