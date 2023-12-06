Josh Allen still on practice report with shoulder injury; Dawson Knox returns

Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains on the team’s practice report with his nagging right shoulder, but he again had a full practice.

Allen has been on the report every week since Week 7 with his injury. In the 19 practices since, he has missed one practice (in Week 9) and was limited in another (Week 7). He was a full participant in the other 17.

Coming off their off week, the Bills saw everyone practice fully except edge rusher Von Miller, who had a veteran rest day.

Tight end Dawson Knox and cornerback Kaiir Elam returned to practice Wednesday from injured reserve, opening their 21-day window.

Knox went on injured reserve Oct. 26 with a wrist injury that required surgery.

He had 15 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in four games, and rookie Dalton Kincaid has seen his production rise since.

Elam has missed four games since going on IR with an ankle injury.

The 2022 first-round choice was a healthy inactive the first four weeks before making two starts after Tre’Davious White tore his Achilles tendon. Elam missed two games with his injury before going on IR.