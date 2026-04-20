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Josh Allen: Surgically repaired foot feels good, no limitations

  
Published April 20, 2026 03:59 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is at work in the Bills’ offseason program with no limitations, three months after foot surgery.

Allen needed the procedure to repair a broken bone in his right foot, and he said today that he can do everything.

“It feels really good right now and I don’t feel like I have any limitations,” Allen said.

Allen suffered the injury planting his foot in an attempt to avoid Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, but he said doctors told him he had a pre-existing condition and that surgery was eventually going to be necessary.

“When you see Myles Garrett barreling down at you, it’s no fun. I tried to put my foot into the ground,” Allen said. “It was a previous deal I never knew I had and it knocked it loose — a piece of bone was floating there.”

Now, Allen says, it’s a distant memory and he’s ready to go.