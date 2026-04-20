Josh Allen: Surgically repaired foot feels good, no limitations

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is at work in the Bills’ offseason program with no limitations, three months after foot surgery.

Allen needed the procedure to repair a broken bone in his right foot, and he said today that he can do everything.

“It feels really good right now and I don’t feel like I have any limitations,” Allen said.

Allen suffered the injury planting his foot in an attempt to avoid Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, but he said doctors told him he had a pre-existing condition and that surgery was eventually going to be necessary.

“When you see Myles Garrett barreling down at you, it’s no fun. I tried to put my foot into the ground,” Allen said. “It was a previous deal I never knew I had and it knocked it loose — a piece of bone was floating there.”

Now, Allen says, it’s a distant memory and he’s ready to go.