Josh Allen was frustrated the Bills got the play in late on failed fourth down

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen on the sideline asking, “What are we doing?” after a fourth down attempt went nowhere. After the game, Allen said he was upset because the play call came too late to get everyone on the Bills’ offense on the same page.

“Just frustration on my part,” Allen said. “In a situation like that we probably should have just banged a timeout. We got the play in late. Didn’t give ourselves a chance there.”

Allen didn’t say who he was frustrated with, but Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady calls the plays and is responsible for making sure the Bills have a good play called, and that it gets to Allen quickly. On that play, Brady did neither.

Brady has faced plenty of criticism this season, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott has previously given Brady a vote of confidence. Allen didn’t look confident in Brady on Thursday night.