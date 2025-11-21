 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Josh Allen was frustrated the Bills got the play in late on failed fourth down

  
Published November 21, 2025 03:45 AM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen on the sideline asking, “What are we doing?” after a fourth down attempt went nowhere. After the game, Allen said he was upset because the play call came too late to get everyone on the Bills’ offense on the same page.

“Just frustration on my part,” Allen said. “In a situation like that we probably should have just banged a timeout. We got the play in late. Didn’t give ourselves a chance there.”

Allen didn’t say who he was frustrated with, but Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady calls the plays and is responsible for making sure the Bills have a good play called, and that it gets to Allen quickly. On that play, Brady did neither.

Brady has faced plenty of criticism this season, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott has previously given Brady a vote of confidence. Allen didn’t look confident in Brady on Thursday night.