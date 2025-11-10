Sean McDermott has confidence in Joe Brady, has no plan to hire Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll, who the Giants fired on Monday, was the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-21 under Sean McDermott.

Thus, the reason McDermott was asked about a possible reunion with Daboll.

“I understand why you’re asking that. At this point, not any under consideration,” McDermott said, via Ajay Cybulski of trainwrecksprts.

The Bills rank second in total offense, including first in rushing, and sixth in scoring. Yet, some Bills fans are unhappy with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, especially after their team scored only 13 points in a loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

McDermott answered “yes” when asked if he is committed to Brady for the rest of the season.

“Joe is a good coach. He really is. We’ve got a really good offensive staff,” McDermott said, via Alex Brasky of SIBills.com. “They’ve had really good games. You’re going to have some games you want back, some play calls you want back. Those happen. So, it’s how you respond to them. I’m fully confident in our offensive staff, and Joe is our leader. We’ll make the adjustments we need to make and move us forward.”