Josh Dobbs fumbles, Falcons go up 11-3

The start to quarterback Josh Dobbs’ time with the Vikings has been a rough one.

Dobbs joined the team in a trade this week and he was forced into the lineup when Jaren Hall suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Atlanta. His first drive ended when Calais Campbell sacked him in the end zone for a safety and the second one ended when Dobbs lost a fumble on a sack by Arnold Ebiketie.

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter recovered the ball and returned it to the Minnesota 1-yard-line, but a false start moved the Falcons back and they wound up settling for Younghoe Koo’s third field goal of the afternoon.

It is now 11-3 Falcons with 5:32 left in the second quarter.