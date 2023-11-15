Josh Dobbs lands on injury report with ankle issue

The Vikings have won five games in a row, including two in a row with Josh Dobbs playing quarterback. He has emerged from that experience with an injury.

Dobbs appears on the team’s Wednesday practice report with an ankle issue. He fully participated in practice.

His ability to practice through the injury is the best news. But it’s something to monitor for the rest of the week, and into Sunday night’s visit to the Broncos in Denver.

Not practicing for the Vikings was running back Alexander Mattison (concussion), cornerback Akayleb Evans (calf), and kicker Greg Joseph (personal matter). Limited in practice were tight end T.J. Hockenson (ribs), quarterback Jaren Hall (concussion), linebacker Brian Asamoah II (ankle), receiver Justin Jeferson (hamstring), and quarterback Nick Mullens (back).

Jefferson and Mullen both remain on injured reserve, with their three-week practice windows open.

Receiver K.J. Osborn fully participated with a concussion.

The Vikings currently hold the last wild-card spot in the NFC, after a 1-4 start to the season.