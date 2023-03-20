 Skip navigation
Josh Dobbs returns to the Browns on a one-year deal

  
Published March 20, 2023 03:45 PM
The well-traveled Josh Dobbs has taken the highway back to Cleveland.

His agent, Mike McCartney, has announced that Dobbs has signed a one-year deal with the Browns.

Dobbs, a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2017, spent most of last season with the Browns. Once starter Deshaun Watson was reinstated, however, Dobbs was waived.

The former Tennessee quarterback cleared waivers and joined the Detroit practice squad. Sixteen days later, the Titans added Dobbs to the active roster. Not long after that, Dobbs started for a Thursday night win over the Cowboys.

That performance earned for Dobbs another start with Tennessee, in Week 18 against the Jaguars. The win-and-in game didn’t work out for the Titans.

With starter Ryan Tannehill still on the roster and Malik Willis the No. 2, there was no spot for Dobbs in Tennessee. With Jacoby Brissett moving on from the Browns, the backup job behind Watson was open.

The only other quarterbacks on the Cleveland roster are Watson and Kellen Mond, a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2021.

Dobbs spent two years in Pittsburgh. He was traded to Jacksonville early in the 2019 season. He then returned to the Steelers for 2020 and 2021. He joined the Browns during the 2022 offseason.