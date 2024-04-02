Josh Dobbs: Will be really good for me to be around Brock Purdy, 49ers coaches

Josh Dobbs was pressed into service as a starting quarterback for multiple teams over the last two seasons, but he’d prefer to stay in one place for the foreseeable future.

That’s why it was appealing to him to get a call from the 49ers once free agency was underway last month. Brock Purdy is established as the starter, but Dobbs told Adam Schefter of ESPN that his goal was to find a place that has “a consistent front office, consistent coaching staff, and does a really good job of QB development.”

Dobbs found the 49ers provided those things along with a quarterback he has great respect for in Purdy.

“At the end of the day, he wins football games and he plays efficient football,” Dobbs said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “That’s all you can ask for. So that’s what I’m most excited about, just being able to obviously provide my perspective on what I’ve learned throughout the league and be able to assume whatever role that looks like this upcoming year. But to be around that and that coaching and that type of player and that type of room and that consistency, I think it’d be really good for me, and I’m excited to see what I’ll be able to add and help the team with for this upcoming year.”

If all goes well for the 49ers, Dobbs won’t be called on for any more starts but a full offseason with the team before being thrown into the fire should help if things go the other way.