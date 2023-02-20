 Skip navigation
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Josh Gordon debuts in the XFL with 74 yards and a touchdown

  
Published February 19, 2023 08:12 PM
The biggest name in XFL 3.0 belongs to receiver Josh Gordon, who once upon a time generated more receiving yards in a single NFL season than Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens ever did.

Gordon plays for the Seattle Sea Dragons. On Sunday night, he caught six passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

In all, Seattle (and former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci) threw 54 passes during a 22-18 loss to the D.C. Defenders. The touchdown to Gordon came on a Mahomesian backyard scramble, capped with a desperation backhanded flip to Gordon.

Gordon could have been something special in the NFL. Still only 31, he could still play well enough in the XFL to make his way back to the NFL.

He’s off to a decent start.