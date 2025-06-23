Josh Harris buys Jayden Daniels trading card for $500K

Commanders owner Josh Harris hit the jackpot when his team drafted quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in 2024 and a couple of trading card dealers did the same with a Daniels card this weekend.

Josh Roth and Jacob Ramos purchased a one-of-one 2024 Daniels Panini Prizm card for somewhere in the $300,000 range and brought it to the Fanatics Fest in New York City. Daniels and Harris were also at the event and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin asked who had the rarest Daniels card during an appearance with the two men. Roth and Ramos answered that call and Rubin then negotiated a $500,000 sale to Rubin.

“It was such an experience to be on stage with just everyone. It really happened so fast. Moments like that are timeless,” Ramos said, via Larry Holder of TheAthletic.com.

Harris plans to display the card at Northwest Stadium during a 2025 season that he, Daniels and the Commanders hope is even more successful than his standout rookie year.