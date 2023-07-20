Josh Harris: It is our top priority to deliver a championship-caliber team

Commanders fans were the real winners Thursday when NFL owners unanimously approved the team’s sale from the Snyder family to a group led by Josh Harris.

It ends the Daniel Snyder era.

Washington went 164-220-2 in the regular season and 2-6 in the postseason in Snyder’s 24 years. The team ranked last in attendance in 2022 as fans revolted against ownership.

The Harris group’s $6.05 billion purchase of the Commanders — a record sum for a North American sports franchise — gives the team’s fans the best day they have had in a long time. Harris has given them hope again.

“Today, my partners and I were entrusted by the NFL with the stewardship of the great franchise,” Harris said in a statement released by the team. “As a lifelong Washington football fan who grew up here, I know that the Commanders are more than just a sports team. This is an institution, passed down from generation to generation. From Day 1, it is our top priority to deliver you a championship-caliber team, and we will strive everyday to ensure that we are a franchise you can be proud of.

“To Commanders fans everywhere, our promise is simple: We will do the work, create the culture and make the investment needed to deliver for this team and for Washington.”

Harris’ group includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales among the 20 limited partners in the group. In a series of tweets, Johnson called it the “biggest achievement” of his business career and “a historic moment for the entire Black community.”

“God is so good,” Johnson wrote. “I still can’t believe it! I am currently living in an answered prayer. Since beginning my journey as an athlete and now businessman and team owner, it’s all been a dream that has come full circle. I grew up playing football as a kid. I’m a huge NFL fan, and I watch games every week. Now, I get to co-own a storied franchise, the Washington Commanders.”