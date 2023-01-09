 Skip navigation
Josh Jacobs: It’s got to make sense, but this is where I want to be

  
Published January 9, 2023 01:53 PM
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wrapped up his first rushing title this weekend and he will now turn his attention to where he’s going to be during the 2023 season and beyond.

Jacobs is set for free agency after playing out the final year of his rookie deal and he said on Monday that his preference would be to remain in Las Vegas. He also said that the price is going to have to be right as he comes off the biggest year of his career.

“For me, it’s got to make sense ,” Jacobs said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “But this is obviously where I want to be. Coming in, I remember sitting down with [defensive end] Maxx [Crosby] and all these guys and talking about the Raiders organization and the culture and wanting to be part of the change. I still feel that way so, hopefully, I’ll be back.”

Head coach Josh McDaniels said on Monday that the Raiders “love him and would love to have him continue to be a Raider”

Crosby signed an extension with the team, but Jacobs and his fellow 2019 first-round picks Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram didn’t have their fifth-year options picked up. Jacobs responded on the field and will now see how the Raiders respond at the negotiating table.