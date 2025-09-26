 Skip navigation
Josh Jacobs off injury report, set to play vs. Cowboys

  
Published September 26, 2025 04:35 PM

The Packers will have one of their best offensive players for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, but they will also be missing some of the unit’s key members.

Running back Josh Jacobs is off the injury report and set to play.

Jacobs was limited in practice all week with an ankle injury. He has rushed for 180 yards with two touchdowns and caught six passes for 48 yards so far in 2025.

Starting right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) is out, as is backup right tackle Anthony Belton (ankle). While Tom did not participate all week, Belton was limited on Wednesday but did not practice on Thursday or Friday.

Left guard Aaron Banks (groin) also did not participate all week and is doubtful.

Quarterback Jordan Love (left thumb) has been a full participant all week and is set to play.

Defensive lineman Micah Parsons (back) has no game status and is set to play against his old team, despite being a limited participant all week.

Defensive lineman Karl Brooks (foot), tight end John FitzPatrick (groin), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), tight end Tucker Kraft (knee/elbow), cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder), offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (quad), and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) are all off the injury report and set to play.