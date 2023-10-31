Josh Jacobs on fixing offense: I don’t know, it ain’t my job

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said after Monday night’s 26-14 loss to the Lions that he “truly” didn’t know what to say about the team’s dismal offensive performance before adding that “frustration” was one of the main things he was feeling.

Josh Jacobs didn’t have too much more to offer. Jacobs scored the team’s only offensive touchdown on Monday and he was asked what the Raiders need to do to get the offense going after the game.

“I don’t know, it ain’t my job,” Jacobs said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Media.

Any discussion of offensive shortcomings is eventually going to fall on the team’s quarterback and Jimmy Garoppolo had a rough night in Detroit. He was 10-of-21 for 126 yards and an interception while getting sacked six times. While his teammates didn’t single any one position out as needing to improve, Garoppolo was willing to do so.

“You have good days and bad days,” Garoppolo said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Today was a bad day, there’s no sugarcoating it. It is what it is. So, I’ve just got to play better. Myself, I have to play better. A bunch of little things that will solve a lot of problems. It starts with me. We’ve got to be better, and we will be.”

There have been more bad days than good ones for the Raiders halfway through this season and there were few reasons to be confident that is about to change on display Monday night. The Raiders could change the picture a bit before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but any moves would likely involve shipping players out while significant alterations to the personnel and offensive approach wait until the offseason.