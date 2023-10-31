Davante Adams on his frustration after a one-catch game: I truly don’t know what to say

Raiders receiver Davante Adams expressed his frustration for a lack of targets two weeks ago. It hasn’t gotten any better, and Adams showed his frustration on the sideline.

After the Raiders’ final series of the night, he slammed down his helmet, clinched his fists and cursed before lowering his head into his hands.

Adams didn’t have much more to add postgame.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say at this moment. I truly don’t,” Adams said, via video from Football Feen. “I wish I had the words to say something that’s not going to get blown up in the media and taken out of context, so I’m going to just. . . . I truly, I just don’t know.”

He had seven targets and one catch for 11 yards, which came on the first play of the second half.

“Frustration,” Adams said of his emotions, “but that kind of goes without saying.”

Adams dropped a third-down pass that was slightly behind him and twice was wide open for what might have been 60- and 98-yard touchdowns, but Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t give him a chance with wildly off-target throws.

The Raiders gained only 157 yards, with 60 coming on their only scoring drive. Garoppolo was 10-of-21 for 126 yards and an interception.

“It’s not hard to maintain confidence in our offense,” Adams said. “It’s just hard to curb your frustration when you can’t put it together when you know you should.”

Adams has only one 100-yard game this season and hasn’t scored a touchdown the past five games.

For the season, he has 47 receptions for 539 yards and three touchdowns.

“Yeah, I mean, look, he can do what he can do,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said postgame, via video from the team. “I’ve said this before: Receivers obviously are, they’re the last in the chain. They’ve got to do their job, but there’s a lot of things that have to happen before the ball gets to them. I thought he got himself open a handful of times and had a few opportunities. We got one tipped, overthrew a couple that would have been maybe big plays. Look, at the end of the day, you’ve just got to keep working and try to do your job the best you can. We can’t control one another’s jobs, but we have to try to work and continue to improve each one of us. I think he does that. I thought he had a great week of practice, and he’ll continue to do that. I know him. He’s a true pro.”

The trade deadline is Tuesday, and the Raiders surely will receive calls about Adams after Monday night’s debacle. Will anyone offer enough to tempt the Raiders to trade him?