Josh Jacobs says he “left a lot on the table” last season

Josh Jacobs left the Raiders after five seasons, signing with the Packers in the 2024 offseason. In his first season in Green Bay, the running back had the most rushing touchdowns of his career (15) and the second-most yards (1,329) and second-most carries (301).

It was not the year Jacobs wanted.

“I feel like I had a good year, but I feel like I still left a lot on the table,” Jacobs said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “For me, it’s just trying to come in and chase that No. 1 spot and raise a Super Bowl [trophy] at the end of the day. That’s the only thing that’s really on my mind.”

Jacobs hopes for the season Saquon Barkley had last season in his first season with the Eagles when he led the league in rushing, won offensive player of the year and won a Super Bowl. With Barkley, Henry and Jacobs doing what they’re doing, the running back position has become valued again.

“I feel like everything in football, and really in life, it comes full circle,” Jacobs said. “Besides the quarterback, we touch the ball more than anybody else on the field, so we have the most opportunities to create and be special, so I’m proud of a lot of these guys who stepped up and showed their versatility and played good.”