Josh Johnson, Kevon Seymour, Brent Urban re-sign with Ravens

Three veteran players who were released by the Ravens on Tuesday so the team could make other roster moves are back with the team on Thursday.

Quarterback Josh Johnson, cornerback Kevon Seymour, and defensive lineman Brent Urban all re-signed with the team. Running back Keaton Mitchell, cornerback Pepe Williams, and outside linebacker Malik Hamm went on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

Mitchell, who has a shoulder injury, and Hamm were both undrafted free agent signings this year. Williams, a 2022 fourth-round pick, had ankle surgery.

Johnson could be the No. 2 quarterback in Week One with Tyler Huntley dealing with a hamstring injury while Seymour’s role against Houston will be determined in part by Marlon Humphrey’s availability.