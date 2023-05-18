 Skip navigation
Josh McCown: We have to mold what Bryce Young does best to the NFL

  
Published May 18, 2023 09:24 AM

Josh McCown officially made the move from NFL player to NFL assistant coach when he was hired as the quarterbacks coach in Carolina this offseason and his first job will be to develop first overall pick Bryce Young into a starter.

That work is now underway and McCown offered an update on it during a Thursday press conference. McCown told reporters that Young has already tripled the number of snaps he took from under center while playing at Alabama to help illustrate how the team is working to shape Young into a quarterback who can thrive at the professional level.

“He has a playmaking capacity to him that’s special to his game, and we want to honor that,” McCown said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s website. “But at the NFL, we have to help him mold what he does best to the NFL. That’s a fun process .”

McCown has interviewed with the Texans twice for head coaching openings and the team drew criticism for considering someone without NFL coaching experience. Should McCown’s work with Young go well, it’s a safe bet that other teams will be interested in speaking with the longtime NFL quarterback about running their staff.