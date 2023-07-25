 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan Spring Football Game
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-MEN-SEMIFINAL
Eli Dershwitz’s decade-long quest yields U.S. fencing history at world championships
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Martin Truex Jr. keeps the No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
nbc_golf_gt_paigemckenzie_230727.jpg
Analyzing top names to watch at Evian Championship
nbc_golf_gt_corpuz_230727.jpg
Corpuz gearing up for another major run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan Spring Football Game
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-MEN-SEMIFINAL
Eli Dershwitz’s decade-long quest yields U.S. fencing history at world championships
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Martin Truex Jr. keeps the No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
nbc_golf_gt_paigemckenzie_230727.jpg
Analyzing top names to watch at Evian Championship
nbc_golf_gt_corpuz_230727.jpg
Corpuz gearing up for another major run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh McDaniels: Jimmy Garoppolo has no restrictions for training camp

  
Published July 25, 2023 02:07 PM

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t able to get on the field during the spring after undergoing foot surgery.

But after passing his physical, Garoppolo is just fine for the start of training camp.

“No, there aren’t [any restrictions],” head coach Josh McDaniels said in his Tuesday press conference. “We’ll do what we always do with players that are coming off of any type of rehabilitation, so we’ll just do it the right way. So it might not be 100 percent of the repetitions the first day, etc. But we would never do that with anybody. So, there’s a number of players, obviously, that had things in the spring. And [we’re] making sure that we’re just smart about how we re-integrate them into the totality of practice.

“So, it shouldn’t affect us that much. But excited for him to be out there. I know he’s excited to be out there with his teammates, too.”

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders in March. He suffered a broken foot in Week 13 last year while playing for the 49ers.

Las Vegas also has Brian Hoyer, rookie Aidan O’Connell, and Chase Garbers on its roster at QB.