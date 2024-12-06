Josh Reynolds eager to put shooting behind him: It was a crazy ordeal

Josh Reynolds spoke for the first time about being shot twice in the early morning hours of Oct. 18. He joined the Jaguars this week after the Broncos waived him, and on Friday, the wide receiver seemed eager to move forward both from the shooting and in his career.

“It’s one of those things I’d rather put behind me,” Reynolds said of the shooting, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “But anybody going through that, man, it’s a crazy ordeal.

“But I’m here now. I’m in sunny Florida. I’m just blessed to be here.”

Reynolds, 29, was wounded in the left arm and the back of his head with non-life-threatening injuries in a drive-by shooting after he left a strip club. He was treated and released from an Denver-area hospital hours after the shooting.

“Was tough for a few weeks, but I had a good support system behind me,” Reynolds said. “A lot of the organization over there was helping me out a lot, so they made it easier for me to kind of transition through that whole process.”

Reynolds was on injured reserve at the time of the shooting with a finger injury that required surgery. The team designated him to return from injured reserve Nov. 13 and waived him Tuesday rather than placing him back onto the active roster.

Reynolds had 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown in five games with the Broncos.