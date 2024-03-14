Jourdan Lewis will re-sign with Cowboys

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis will be staying with the Cowboys.

The team confirmed multiple reports that Lewis has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the team. It will be the eighth season in Dallas for the 2017 third-round pick.

Lewis started eight of the 16 regular season games he played in 2023 and finished the year with 52 tackles, an interception, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

The Cowboys have DaRon Bland under contract and they hope to have Trevon Diggs back from his season-ending torn ACL, so Lewis’ return sets them up to have their top three cornerbacks back for the 2024 season.