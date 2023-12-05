JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker remain limited on Tuesday’s practice report

The Patriots didn’t make many changes to their injury report Tuesday.

Rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) returned to practice and was a limited participant. He did not practice Monday.

He has played three games, with two catches for 19 yards.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), offensive guard Sidy Sow (ankle), defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (illness) and cornerback Shaun Wade (illness) are off the report.

The rest of the report remained the same.

Receiver Demario Douglas (concussion) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) again were non-participants.

Receiver JuJu Smith Schuster (ankle), receiver DeVante Parker (knee), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (shoulder), linebacker Chris Board (back), offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle/hand) and offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee) remained limited.

The Patriots play the Steelers on Thursday night.