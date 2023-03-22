 Skip navigation
JuJu Smith-Schuster on joining Patriots: Being wanted by a coach you respect goes a long way

  
Published March 21, 2023 11:45 PM
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster joined the Patriots as a free agent this month and he had a succinct answer to why he wanted to continue his career in New England.

Smith-Schuster has faced the Patriots a number of times in his career and Bill Belichick has been the head coach in New England for all of them. During an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Smith-Schuster said that those experiences were on his mind when he heard from the Patriots early in free agency.

“To be honest, it was Belichick, man,” Smith-Schuster said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “Just the want and the need and the position that I can fill there really caught my attention, and I felt that like that was the thing: feeling wanted in a place where I played against a head coach who have a lot of respect for. And I just think that goes a long way.”

Given the current makeup of the Patriots receiving corps, Smith-Schuster is set to be the No. 1 wideout for Mac Jones in New England and that should offer ample opportunities for him to show that the team’s interest was well placed this offseason.