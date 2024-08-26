 Skip navigation
JuJu Smith-Schuster to re-sign with Chiefs

  
Published August 26, 2024 09:09 AM

JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading back to where he won a ring.

According to multiple Monday morning reports, Smith-Schuster is signing with the Chiefs.

Smith-Schutster, 27, played one season for Kansas City in 2022 and won Super Bowl LVII. He finished second on the team with 78 receptions and 933 receiving yards in the regular season. He then had 10 catches for 89 yards in three playoff games.

After defeating the Eagles in the Super Bowl, Smith-Schuster signed a three-year deal with the Patriots. But he caught just 29 passes for 260 yards with one touchdown in 11 games. New England released him earlier this month.

The Chiefs have been dealing with a shoulder injury to Hollywood Brown at the top of their receiving corps. Having Smith-Schuster around will at least increase depth at the position, but could affect the roster status of players like Kadarius Toney or Skyy Moore.