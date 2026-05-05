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Jury finds Stefon Diggs not guilty of assault, strangulation

  
Published May 5, 2026 05:03 PM

A Massachusetts jury has found free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs not guilty of strangulation and assault and battery charges, according to multiple reports.

Deliberations lasted roughly 90 minutes, with the jury briefly returning to the courtroom to ask Judge Jeanmarie Carroll a question, before delivering a not guilty verdict on both counts. The trial lasted two days, wrapping up Tuesday.

Diggs’ former live-in chef, Jamila “Mila” Adams, testified that the NFL player slapped and choked her during a Dec. 2 argument at his house. Diggs, who pleaded not guilty, was in the Dedham District Court for the reading of the verdict.

Defense attorney Andrew Kettlewell said during closing arguments that prosecutors had not presented “a single shred of credible evidence” that an assault occurred.

The defense had pointed to financial demands Adams made, raising questions about whether the dispute was about an alleged assault or money.

During cross-examination, Adams would not answer questions about financial demands made on her behalf.

“There was no assault, no strangulation, no incident at all on that day or any other day,” Kettlewell said, via the Associated Press.