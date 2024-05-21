 Skip navigation
Justin Fields: I definitely don’t have the mindset of sitting all year

  
Published May 21, 2024 03:35 PM

The Steelers have installed Russell Wilson in pole position to be their starting quarterback this year, but Justin Fields isn’t ready to concede anything at this point.

Fields was acquired in a trade with the Bears after the Steelers signed Wilson as a free agent and head coach Mike Tomlin cited Wilson’s longer run as a starter as “something that a younger guy like Justin could learn from” before competing for playing time. On Tuesday, Fields said he feels he is already competing for playing time and that he is not approaching the season with the expectation that it is only going to be a learning experience.

“I’m taking it day by day,” Fields said, via 93.7 The Fan. “I’m definitely competing. Russ knows that. We’re competing against each other every day. Him being out there for me helps me getting better. I definitely don’t have the mindset of just sitting all year. I’m coming in every day, giving it all I’ve got. Pushing him to be his best and he’s pushing me to be my best every day.”

There’s a lot of time before the start of the regular season and both quarterbacks will see a lot of snaps before the Steelers get to Atlanta on September 8, so Fields might be able to persuade Tomlin to change his mind. If he can’t, he’ll likely need to wait for Wilson’s season to take a wrong turn to get his own shot to run the offense.