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Justin Fields: I wanted to be a Chief to learn from Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid

  
Published April 21, 2026 04:42 PM

Justin Fields doesn’t know whether he’ll get a chance to start games for the Chiefs or not this season, but the quarterback sees upside to being in Kansas City either way.

Fields was acquired in a trade with the Jets last month to give the Chiefs an experienced option as Patrick Mahomes makes his way back from a torn ACL. It’s unclear if Mahomes will be ready for Week 1, but Fields said on Tuesday that he is excited about “a new start, the tradition here, the culture here” as well as the chance to learn from his new teammate and head coach Andy Reid while filling any role on the roster.

“Just the winning, to be honest,” Fields said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN.com. “We of course knew of each other, but we really didn’t communicate before coming here. I’m excited to learn from [Mahomes]. I’m already kind of picking his brain a little bit and just observing how he goes about things in the meeting rooms, field and stuff like that. I’m excited, of course, to work with Coach Reid and [offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy] and all the guys on offense.”

Fields hasn’t done much winning over the course of his NFL career, so that would be a different experience even if it comes on the bench rather than the field. It would also mark a quick turnaround for a Chiefs team that finds itself in the unusual position of coming off of a losing season.