Justin Fields, Jets agree to two-year deal

Another quarterback domino has fallen during the negotiating window.

According to multiple reports, Justin Fields has agreed to a two-year deal with the Jets.

The initial reports indicate Fields’ deal is worth $40 million with $30 million guaranteed.

No. 62 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents in 2025, Fields started the first six games of the season for Pittsburgh in 2024, with the club going 4-2 in those contests. He made four more appearances in the regular season as a situational role player.

Fields finished the year having completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He rushed for 289 yards with five TDs.

The No. 11 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Fields spent his first three seasons with Chicago before the club traded him to Pittsburgh last offseason. Fields led the league with 7.1 yards per carry in 2022, as he rushed for 1,143 yards with eight touchdowns. He completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Bears went 3-12 in his 15 starts.

But Fields will now enter 2025 as the top quarterback on the Jets roster, as the team moves on from Aaron Rodgers.