 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields, Jets agree to two-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2025 02:48 PM

Another quarterback domino has fallen during the negotiating window.

According to multiple reports, Justin Fields has agreed to a two-year deal with the Jets.

The initial reports indicate Fields’ deal is worth $40 million with $30 million guaranteed.

No. 62 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents in 2025, Fields started the first six games of the season for Pittsburgh in 2024, with the club going 4-2 in those contests. He made four more appearances in the regular season as a situational role player.

Fields finished the year having completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He rushed for 289 yards with five TDs.

The No. 11 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Fields spent his first three seasons with Chicago before the club traded him to Pittsburgh last offseason. Fields led the league with 7.1 yards per carry in 2022, as he rushed for 1,143 yards with eight touchdowns. He completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Bears went 3-12 in his 15 starts.

But Fields will now enter 2025 as the top quarterback on the Jets roster, as the team moves on from Aaron Rodgers.