Justin Fields throws TD after Joe Flacco pick, Bears lead Browns 7-0

The Browns have struggled with turnovers all season and now another has led to an opponent touchdown.

Joe Flacco tossed an interception to Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson deep in Cleveland territory. It took several plays, but Justin Fields threw a touchdown to Cole Kmet to give Chicago a 7-0 lead.

Flacco was looking for rookie receiver Cedric Tillman over the middle but he and the rookie receiver apparently weren’t on the same page, which led to Jackson making a pretty easy interception. He returned the takeaway down to Cleveland’s 1-yard line.

After D’Onta Foreman was stuffed for a 3-yard loss to begin the possession, the Browns were flagged for too many men on the field, defensive pass interference, and too many men on the field again to make it first-and-goal from the 1. Foreman was stuffed again, then the Bears lined up for a “tush push” but were flagged for a false start.

Finally, on third-and-goal from the 5, Fields evaded Myles Garrett in the backfield, rolled to his left, and finally found Kmet in the end zone for the score.

Cleveland’s offensive line was already depleted entering Sunday’s game, but now its lost another member. Guard Joel Bitonio is questionable to return with a back injury, which leaves right guard Wyatt Teller as the team’s only regular starter playing on the offensive line.

Browns cornerback Mike Ford is also questionable with an illness.