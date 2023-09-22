Justin Hardee named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3

Jets special teams captain Justin Hardee has been named the NFL Players Association Community MVP for Week Three of the 2023 season.

Hardee is being recognized for his work distributing school supplies to students in Newark, New Jersey and his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. At an event this week, Hardee, through his foundation, distributed $5,000 worth of supplies in backpacks to more than 150 children. He did the same with more than 200 backpacks during an August event in Cleveland.

“I’m truly honored to be recognized as the NFLPA Community MVP,” Hardee said in a statement. “When I was younger, I always told myself if I was to ever make it, that I would come back and be a bridge builder to the youth.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Hardee’s foundation or a charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award along with the other weekly honorees.