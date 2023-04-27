Justin Herbert hopes to start throwing in the coming weeks

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert gave an update on his recovery from left shoulder surgery on Thursday.

Herbert had a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder repaired after the end of the Chargers’ season and said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, that he is getting closer to 75 percent as April comes to an end. He has not started throwing yet, but hopes to do some “light throwing” in the coming weeks.

The shoulder recovery is one of two big offseason storylines for Herbert. The other is that he is eligible for a contract extension for the first time and General Manager Tom Telesco said earlier this week that there’s no update on progress toward an agreement.

Developments on Thursday will likely impact the pace of those talks. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson agreed to a five-year deal that will influence what happens for Herbert, Joe Burrow and any other quarterbacks up for a new deal in the near future.