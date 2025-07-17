 Skip navigation
Justin Herbert is wearing UV protection contact lenses

  
Published July 17, 2025 06:08 PM

Justin Herbert is hoping to see the field even better this season.

The Chargers quarterback’s blue eyes were noticeably red after the team’s first training camp practice Thursday, and Kris Rhim of ESPN reports it is Herbert’s choice of contact lenses that are responsible for the color change.

The lenses provide UV protection.

“I didn’t have to squint nearly as much,” Herbert said, via Rhim. “When I stepped into the huddle, I think some of the guys were a little surprised. Think they were like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna score.’”

Herbert said he found a tinted visor untenable because it requires wiping off too often.

He began wearing the prescription contacts for sensitive eyes earlier this week and expects to wear them all season.

Herbert said he will double-check with the league to be certain the contacts are within league rules.