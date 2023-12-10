Justin Herbert questionable to return with right finger injury as Chargers trail 10-0 at halftime

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has played much of the season with a fractured left finger. He hurt a right finger Sunday.

Herbert was shaking his right hand after a hit from Zach Allen on a fourth-down incompletion with 3:11 left in the second quarter. He went into the training room, and backup Easton Stick replaced him when the Chargers got the ball back with 1:52 left until halftime.

The Chargers list Herbert as questionable to return.

He fractured the finger on his non-throwing hand and had a gruesome fingernail injury during a win over the Raiders in Week 4. He has not missed a start with that injury, though.

Herbert is 9-of-17 for 96 yards and an interception that led to a one-play, 3-yard drive. He took four sacks in the first half.

The Broncos lead 10-0 at halftime.

Russell Wilson is 11-of-20 for 112 yards and a pick.