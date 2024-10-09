Justin Herbert remains limited in practice, but his ankle is “feeling better”

Justin Herbert has not had a full practice since Sept. 13. The Chargers returned to practice Wednesday after an off week, and Herbert’s right ankle continues to limit him.

The star quarterback, though, said his ankle is “feeling better.”

“We’re getting better,” Herbert said, via video from Ryan DePaul of FanDuel. “As long as we’re doing that, we’re in the right position. It does feel better. Made it through the game, and having that bye week off has definitely helped just continuing to get that inflammation down.”

Herbert said he will continue to wear the ankle brace he has worn since his injury.

“I would assume. I wore it in practice, and I think it’s just one of those things you’re going to wear it until you don’t need it anymore, and I don’t envision that being this week,” he said.

Herbert twice has missed practice and has had five limited practices, including Wednesday, since his injury in Week 2 against the Panthers. He aggravated it in the third quarter against the Steelers in Week 3 and did not return to the game, but he played in Week 4 despite a questionable designation.

Outside linebacker Joey Bosa (hip) did not practice. He was injured in Week 3, which kept him out of the Week 4 loss to the Chiefs.

Kicker Cameron Dicker (illness), running back Gus Edwards (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), safety Derwin James (personal), defensive back Deane Leonard (hamstring) and cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) also sat out Wednesday’s session.

Offensive tackle Joe Alt (knee), linebacker Junior Colson (hamstring), linebacker Dalyan Henley (shoulder), tight end Hayden Hurst (Achilles), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (rest), linebacker Denzel Perryman (shoulder), cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder) and offensive tackle Rayshawn Slater (pectoral) were limited.