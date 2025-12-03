Justin Herbert says he’s preparing to play Monday night, one week after left hand surgery

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is hopeful about being on the field Monday night against the Eagles, one week after having surgery on his left hand.

Herbert told reporters today that he had a plate and a few screws put into his broken left hand two days ago, according to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network. That gives him one week to recover for the Chargers’ game on Monday night.

The biggest question for Herbert is whether his left hand will be too swollen to take snaps properly. He was able to play after suffering the injury on Sunday against the Raiders, but he operated exclusively out of the shotgun.

Herbert did not practice today, and Trey Lance ran the first-string offense. Lance would start on Monday night if Herbert is not cleared.