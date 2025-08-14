Justin Herbert set to play in a preseason game for the first time

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is set for a new experience on Saturday.

Herbert did not play a single snap in the preseason in his first five NFL seasons, but head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Thursday that Herbert will start against the Rams this weekend. Harbaugh said Herbert will play a series or two and that all of the team’s healthy starters other than edge rusher Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James will also be playing.

“Our guys want to play,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “They want the first series of the season not to be the first series of the season.”

There was no preseason when Herbert was a rookie in 2020 and the team opted not to play him in 2021, 2022, or 2023. He was dealing with a foot injury in the preseason last year.

Harbaugh said backup quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance are also slated to play, but he did not disclose who will follow Herbert into Saturday’s game.