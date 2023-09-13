Justin Jefferson: “Definitely some tension” after poor game against Eagles, Darius Slay last year

The Vikings are making a trip to Philadelphia in Week Two for the second season in a row, but they’ll be hoping that is the only way history repeats itself.

Week Two last year saw the Eagles take a 24-7 lead in the first half and cruise to a victory that helped propel them toward the top seed in the NFC at the end of the season. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson spent much of the night tangling with Eagles corner Darius Slay and ended the game with six catches for 48 yards while Slay had a pair of interceptions.

On Tuesday, Jefferson said he’s looking forward to matching up with Slay and to putting forth a better showing than he and the Vikings managed last season.

“It’s always going to be a great battle with the top corners in the league,” Jefferson said, via Judd Zulgad of USAToday.com. “I’m always excited to have those type of matchups. But definitely we have some things we’ve got to get back [at] them on. Having the loss last year, not having those plays we wanted last year. There’s definitely some tension going into the game.”

Jefferson got off to a great start in Week One with seven catches for 138 yards in the first half against Tampa, but he only had two catches for 12 yards in the second half. Rebounding from that as well as last year would be a big boost to the Vikings’ chances of avoiding an 0-2 start.