Justin Jefferson on J.J. McCarthy: I want him to be as confident as I am in him

One of the keys to the 2025 Vikings season is the development of quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his top target is taking a hands on role in making sure that the 2024 first-round pick is ready to go.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson didn’t get much time to work with McCarthy before the quarterback’s season-ending knee injury in the preseason last year and he’s working to strengthen their connection this offseason. Jefferson told Jason Fitz of Yahoo Sports that he is “trying to make him dialed in every chance that I can” in hopes of building up the quarterback’s confidence ahead of his first regular season action.

“Our lockers are right next to each other, so every chance that I get to talk to him about football, about anything that goes on outside of football. Just try to get to know him as much as I can because when the season comes and whenever we’re locked in, I want him to be just as confident as I am of him to make the plays out there.”

The Vikings won 14 games last season and any hope of repeating that kind of success will rely on McCarthy feeling at home in the lineup as soon as possible. A strong bond with Jefferson will be a big part of that process and the next few weeks should see the duo drilling down on making sure that it is in place.