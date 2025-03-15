Justin Reid: “Gonna be fun” playing with Tyrann Mathieu again

Safety Justin Reid is coming home after signing with the Saints and he’s taking another walk down memory lane as well.

Reid shared a secondary with Tyrann Mathieu during his rookie season with the Texans in 2018 and then replaced him in Kansas City when he joined the Chiefs in 2022. Mathieu reworked his contract earlier this offseason in order to remain with the Saints and that means the two safeties — who are both Louisiana natives — will be teammates for the second time in their career.

During a press conference on Friday, Reid said that he is looking forward to the way they will work together in the New Orleans defense.

“We already have experience with each other,” Reid said, via the team’s website. “Tyrann is a savvy vet; every offense needs to know where he’s at because he’ll just show up and steal a ball some type of way. I see myself as a physical tone-setter. A guy who’s going to come down the hallway with me, you’re going to pay the toll for it. And we just compliment each other really well; we have a strong line of communication, both cerebral players, can organize a defense. It’s gonna be fun.”

The Saints have a first-time head coach in Kellen Moore, but Reid and Mathieu bring a lot of experience to the back end of the defense and that should be something Moore leans on as he tries to build a winner out of the gate.