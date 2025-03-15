 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Reid: “Gonna be fun” playing with Tyrann Mathieu again

  
Published March 15, 2025 10:03 AM

Safety Justin Reid is coming home after signing with the Saints and he’s taking another walk down memory lane as well.

Reid shared a secondary with Tyrann Mathieu during his rookie season with the Texans in 2018 and then replaced him in Kansas City when he joined the Chiefs in 2022. Mathieu reworked his contract earlier this offseason in order to remain with the Saints and that means the two safeties — who are both Louisiana natives — will be teammates for the second time in their career.

During a press conference on Friday, Reid said that he is looking forward to the way they will work together in the New Orleans defense.

“We already have experience with each other,” Reid said, via the team’s website. “Tyrann is a savvy vet; every offense needs to know where he’s at because he’ll just show up and steal a ball some type of way. I see myself as a physical tone-setter. A guy who’s going to come down the hallway with me, you’re going to pay the toll for it. And we just compliment each other really well; we have a strong line of communication, both cerebral players, can organize a defense. It’s gonna be fun.”

The Saints have a first-time head coach in Kellen Moore, but Reid and Mathieu bring a lot of experience to the back end of the defense and that should be something Moore leans on as he tries to build a winner out of the gate.