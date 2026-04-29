Justin Simmons announces his retirement

Justin Simmons left the Broncos after the 2023 season, but he returned to his primary NFL team to bring his playing career to a close.

Simmons announced his retirement through the club on Wednesday. Simmons was a third-round pick in 2016 and spent eight seasons with the Broncos before being released. He played one season with the Falcons and did not play at all in 2025.

Simmons was a four-time second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Broncos.

“I would just love to be remembered as not just a Bronco, but just a man that gave his all to the team, the city,” Simmons said. “Even in my letter to Broncos Country when I got let go was, ‘I don’t live with regrets.’ I always tell everyone I walk with a sense of purpose and understanding of everything happens for a reason. And the one thing that I wish I could hit on was just getting back to the postseason. There were a lot of positive things that happened individually, but I really hold and carry a lot of that weight as a team leader, as a captain, of not being able to promise that stuff, though. So, I just want to be remembered as someone who gave his all and tried his best.”

Simmons had 666 tackles, 32 interceptions, 4.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 134 career games.